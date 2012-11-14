YouView loses trademark case but has 'no intention of changing name'

New TV service YouView has lost a high court appeal against breach of trademark and may face litigation by Total Ltd, owner of the Your View brand.

Telecommunications firm Total uses Your View for its online billing services and trademarked the name in 2009. You View applied for its own trademark in 2010 and the judge, Mr Justice Floyd, decided that the TV service co-owned by several partners - including the BBC, ITV, TalkTalk and BT - had a "confusingly similar" name.

Even though it has lost the trademark infringement appeal, YouView says it will not be changing its name because Your View is a business-to-business billing service and not a TV service and therefore it believes it can deflect any further legal challenges.

"YouView has no intention of changing its name," said a spokesman. "This matter is complex and subject to a number of ongoing legal actions and will be settled in the courts."

Total's managing director, Stuart Baikie, has other ideas however. "We will soon be taking further infringement action in the high court, likely to include seeking an injunction limiting their use of the brand, damages and costs, as we believe that they are still acting without regard to our registered mark and business interests," he said.