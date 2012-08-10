  1. Home
YouView gets influx of movies with Now TV arrival

Movie fans may now have the perfect excuse to sign up to YouView after Now TV went live on the on-demand TV service.

With a range of titles to choose from in the Sky Movies film catalogue, the Now TV app can be found on the YouView homepage with customers offered two ways of watching films on their PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices and now televisions.

The Sky Movies Pass gives customers free rein over as many films as are available for £15 a month. Viewers can watch as many movies as they like with more than 600 on offer. New customers will even be able to trial the service for free for a 30-day period.

Alternatively the "pay & play" option enables customers to rent films on a one-off basis at cost of between 99p and £3.49. Customers who go for this option will actually have a wider range of films to choose from, with more than 1,000 - including many “classics” not available with the Sky Movies Pass.

Existing customers of Now TV will automatically have access to their movies via YouView for no extra cost and will be able to stream the content directly to their TVs. 

Sky Sports content will soon also be available on Now TV, with the on-demand service also coming to Xbox, Sony Playstation 3 and Roku streaming player.

Have you signed up to Now TV and YouView? Tell us about your experience in the comments below...

