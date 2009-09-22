  10 YouTube 3D videos worth watching

3DTV is still very much in its infancy and you can tell that by the amount of content on YouTube that is 3D enabled.



Still, we've watched a lot of "interesting videos" [read crap - Ed] so you don't have to. The result? 10 great anaglyph 3D videos (that's the ones you have to watch with the red and blue glasses) to get you started.



So grab your glasses and hit the view links to enjoy those that take your fancy.



It's worth noting that due to the limitation of YouTube and the technology, 3D videos can't be embedded so you'll have to visit YouTube to actually view them. Sorry.



Biggest bird ever shot in 3D slow motion

Yep, it's a bird, it flies across the screen, not even towards you, but still, it's great for seeing that 3D depth of field stuff working

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aVOD1sMA-4



WoW - World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft fan? Thought you were. This is one of the opening sequences turned 3D so you can see the big scary dude point his sword in your general direction.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP7MVYwn4_w



Hong Kong 3D View from Victoria Peak

Forgive the crazy music for two seconds, this tourist video shot in Hong Kong gives you a good example of how 3D works when it comes to viewing landscapes giving some real depth to the city beyond. Probably best to enjoy this one on mute.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moINIZuG38E



Hollywood 3D Sampler

Wondered what certain scenes from your favourite movies would look like in 3D? Well now you can. This sampler as it calls itself switches between 2D and 3D shots so you can see the difference without having to keep taking your glasses off.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3GKYRJhsqA



Monsters vs. Aliens 3D trailer

The full trailer for the new movie currently doing the rounds in the cinema in 3D so you can see what the fuss is about. Of course the real movie theatres use polarized lenses, where this is anaglyph, but seeing as YouTube doesn't support the former, this is the best you are going to get at the moment.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVM28D33lVY



Mosquito Highway

The most popular 3D enabled video on YouTube supposedly sees a dude in a baseball hat watching, as mosquitoes fly past at high speed. Not much happens, but that hasn't stopped over 1m people tuning in. Go on you know you are intrigued.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RFuRY7azgA



Gelbart - Studio performance

Some kid playing very strange music in a studio of sorts in 3D. Now we are talking I hear you cry. Yeah, 3D video doesn't get more experimental than this. Almost worth a listen for the crazy music. In fact all 3D movies should have this soundtrack, it would certainly make the dull ones somewhat interesting. Trippy.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMM6wlBF-Bs



3D Knex roller coaster

Short but sweet should be the real title here, however it certainly shows off the power of 3D with the roller coaster zipping around giving you a real sense of depth to it all. If only there was more than the 10 seconds available.

dodaxo1234567890roll if you are reading this - more please.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-XlcvCPGqA



3D-Test #2

Not much happens in this drive around the city, but it's a good chance to see 3D filming in a real environment, ie cars and people. And with over 2 minutes of footage it's a good one to enjoy before it's over.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLfXZs0dyWc



YouTube 3D- DepthQ 3D Demo

Probably one of the most impressive videos we've seen as it blends real life with animation that fires over of the screen. This is the future of 3DTV. In your face and crazy. We especially love the dolphin bit. Expect to lean back in your chair a couple of times.

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W_O2V3GsUs



More...

You can find plenty more 3D videos on YouTube by searching using an specific identifier. Simply type "yt3d:enable=true" and you'll get all the 3D content the online video site has to offer.





