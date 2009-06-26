  1. Home
YouTube mobile uploads up 400% since iPhone 3GS

YouTube is reporting an astonishing fact - since the iPhone 3GS launched on Friday 19 June, uploads from mobile phones have increased by 400%.

This statistic is likely a blip, as those with the new handset are keen try out its video capture and upload to web functionality, but it appears to show the impact such a launch can have.

In fact, uploads from mobile phones to YouTube are growing steadily as manufacturers, such as Sony Ericsson, offer simplified uploading features.

YouTube reveals that in the last 6 months, uploads from mobile phones to video sharing sites have jumped 1700%.

If you'd like to get in on the action, but aren't sure how, then YouTube offers info about playing and creating YouTube videos on your phone at http://www.youtube.com/mobile.

