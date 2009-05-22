  YouTube in porn attack

YouTube has been the subject of a planned attack that's seen hundreds of pornographic videos uploaded, many of which have been disguised to appear as content suitable for children.

The BBC reports that the adult material was uploaded under names of teen celebs like the Jonas Brothers and Hannah Montana, with some footage starting as a children's video before "groups of adults performing graphic sex acts appeared on screen".

The attack is thought to be the work of activists/pranksters 4Chan, with one uploader, claiming to be from the online group telling the BBC: "This kind of raid showed how easy it is to upload porn to a website that millions of people browse on a daily basis".

Google spokesperson told the BBC: "We are aware of the slew of pornographic videos that were uploaded. We are addressing them as we would any video that violates our community guidelines".

"In addition, any account we discover that has been set up specifically to attack YouTube will be disabled".