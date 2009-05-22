  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

YouTube in porn attack

|
  YouTube in porn attack
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

YouTube has been the subject of a planned attack that's seen hundreds of pornographic videos uploaded, many of which have been disguised to appear as content suitable for children.

The BBC reports that the adult material was uploaded under names of teen celebs like the Jonas Brothers and Hannah Montana, with some footage starting as a children's video before "groups of adults performing graphic sex acts appeared on screen".

The attack is thought to be the work of activists/pranksters 4Chan, with one uploader, claiming to be from the online group telling the BBC: "This kind of raid showed how easy it is to upload porn to a website that millions of people browse on a daily basis".

Google spokesperson told the BBC: "We are aware of the slew of pornographic videos that were uploaded. We are addressing them as we would any video that violates our community guidelines".

"In addition, any account we discover that has been set up specifically to attack YouTube will be disabled".

PopularIn TV
  1. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  2. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  3. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  4. How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal v Morocco in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  1. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
  2. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  3. How to watch the football outside with the BenQ TK800 projector
  4. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  5. Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
Comments