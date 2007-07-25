Creation Station launched for YouTube wannabes
Vivid Imaginations has launched what its calling the "Creation Station" a video software and editing package that allows users to make and upload YouTube videos at the press of a couple of buttons.
Readers of Pocket-lint hoping to create there very own Megawhat will be able to make their own movies, music videos, or tech reviews and then post them on the web.
Users will be able to choose their favourite music, scenery and characters via the included software, as well as being able to film themselves with the provided video camera and superimpose themselves on any background thanks to the green background technology.
Once you’ve finished your movie clip, all that's left is to press the youtube.com link and "you’re an instant worldwide movie star".
The Creation Station is available from leading toy retailers and Firebox.com from August 2007, priced around £99.99.
