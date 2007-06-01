  New RealPlayer lets you download YouTube videos

RealNetworks has announced a new update to its RealPlayer application that allows users to download online videos from thousands of websites including YouTube similar to the service already offered on keepvid.com.

The new RealPlayer will be available for free beginning next month at RealPlayer.com and supports most major formats including Real, Windows Media, Flash, and Quicktime.

Once installed, users will see a "download this video" button hover next to video seen on thousands of Web sites, RealNetworks said.

"The new RealPlayer gives consumers more control of Internet video than was ever possible before", said Rob Glaser, chairman and CEO of Real.

However the RealPlayer will only download/record video that is not protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) systems.

RealNetworks has also said that it has improved the look and feel of the new player due to be first be released for Windows for both Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox next month.

Real says it plans a version for the Mac to be released later in the year.