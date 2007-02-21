  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

YouTube and CBS content deal falls apart

|
  YouTube and CBS content deal falls apart

Although Google and US television network CBS had been close to a deal to put CBS TV shows on YouTube.com, the negotiations have fallen apart.

According to the Wall Street Journal, insiders say that the deal was for several years, and involved deals to market CBS radio ads to Google advertisers.

However, the agreement fell apart when the two could not come to a satisfactory conclusion about how many years the deal should last.

The two companies have decided to focus on smaller deals.

According to the WSJ, Google is also in talks with the BBC about bringing content to YouTube.

These content deals mark the way in which YouTube is being taken more seriously by traditional media outlets, some of whom have complained in the past about users posting their copyrighted material illegally to the site.

YouTube is developing technology that will find copyrighted clips and alert the copyright holder to their presence online.

PopularIn TV
  1. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  2. How to watch UK TV online
  3. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  4. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  5. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  1. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  2. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  3. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  4. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  5. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
Comments