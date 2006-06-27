  US network NBC to promote its autumn lineup on Youtube.com

The US television network NBC has signed an agreement to promote its shows on YouTube.com, the internet video site.

With the popularity of free internet video growing, the deal leads the way in bringing online content and traditional television broadcasts closer together.

The deal means that NBC can promote its autumn lineup of new shows that may otherwise fly under the radar of many people who watch less TV in the summertime.

"The distinction between television and video is becoming murkier and murkier", said John Miller, chief marketing officer of NBC Universal Television group, in a statement.

"Rather than putting our heads in the sand and saying this doesn't exist, we're trying to jump in and embrace it."

NBC is also launching a contest based around its comedy "The Office", based on the British original. People are invited to send in a creative 20-second promotional video to www.youtube.com/theoffice between 26 June through 21 July.

The winning video will air within the broadcast of "The Office" in August.