YouTube TV now supports 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV and Roku devices

(Pocket-lint) - YouTube has announced that it is expanding the availability of 5.1 surround sound on YouTube TV.

Previously YouTube TV surround sound was only available on certain devices including Samsung, LG and Vizio products. Now YouTube is rolling out wider support to Google TV, Android TV and Roku devices.

You'll need one of these compatible devices and a speaker system to make the most of it but otherwise, you'll finally be able to enjoy 5.1 on YouTube.

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles, and we'll update you here once they’re available. For the full list of current compatible devices, check out https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 7, 2022

YouTube has not only announced that it's rolling out support for Google TV, Android TV and Roku devices but also working to enable this compatibility on other devices in future.

Those devices include Apple TV, Fire TV and consoles as well. So if you've been waiting with bated breath for surround sound audio on your favourite device then you might not have to wait much longer.

YouTube says that getting 5.1 surround sound is easy too:

"As long as your device and set-up meet the requirements, you'll automatically get 5.1 audio whenever it's available for the program you’re watching...Keep in mind that certain channels in YouTube TV won't offer programs with 5.1 surround sound. If you think you should be getting 5.1 audio for the program you’re watching, the best way to check whether the program carries surround sound is to look at the audio details in Stats for nerds."

To open the stats for nerds tool, open the YouTube TV app, navigate to settings and select the bug icon. You'll then see the details of the video playing and if it has surround sound it'll show AC-3/EAC-3 listed in the Codecs section

