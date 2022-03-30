(Pocket-lint) - YouTube TV is finally testing support for Dolby 5.1 surround sound on more devices.

The Google-owned live TV streaming service plans to test support on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. In a tweet, YouTube TV announced 5.1 audio will "launch on those devices next" as long as "everything runs smoothly" during the test. If you own an Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, or PlayStation, YouTube TV said it's still working "internally and with partners" to launch support on those platforms.

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2022

Last summer, YouTube TV first announced 5.1 surround sound would come to "select devices". Currently, it officially supports 5.1 audio on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, as well as Chromecast streaming devices.

Keep in mind you can only watch some YouTube TV programs with 5.1 surround sound. It depends if it's available for the program you’re watching, and, of course, you need a compatible device and a speaker system that supports 5.1. You also need Cobalt version 20 or higher of YouTube TV - which you can check by selecting your profile photo in the YouTube TV app, then clicking About, and selecting App Version.

For more about 5.1 audio requirements, including how to check your Colbat version, see YouTube TV's support page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.