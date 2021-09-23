YouTube could soon let you download videos to your PC

(Pocket-lint) - YouTube is testing a download button for its website, to enable users to store a copy of a video for viewing later.

Already available to YouTube Premium subscribers on mobile, direct downloads to PC, Mac and Chromebook through a browser means you won't have to use third-party software or suspect sites.

It is currently being tested through the brand's experimental new features section and similarly only available to YouTube Premium subscribers. You also have until just 19 October 2021 to try it out.

After then, who knows? Hopefully, it'll become a mainstay of the normal YouTube experience.

According to Android Police, the feature is simple to use. Once signed up, you get a download button under the toolbar beneath the title. Downloaded videos can then be viewed on a specific YouTube download page.

It's worth noting that it will only work through Chromium browsers - so Google Chrome, Edge and Opera. Mac users won't be able to use the download option through Safari.

YouTube Premium costs £11.99 / $11.99 per month for a single membership, £17.99 / $17.99 per month for a family of six. You can sign-up for a one-month trial before paying a penny, and it includes YouTube Music Premium access.

