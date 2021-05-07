  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. YouTube TV news

Roku who? YouTube TV app comes to the PlayStation 5

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Roku who? YouTube TV app comes to the PlayStation 5

- Launch on PS5 follows recent loss of YouTube TV on Roku

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 has added a new streaming service to its channel lineup: the YouTube TV app. That's good news for those of you who use the service and are in need of a new device to watch it on, especially considering Roku recently removed YouTube TV from its store due to an ongoing feud.

Sony's latest console launched six months ago and is still hard to find, but if you happen to own one, go ahead and download the YouTube TV app now. You'll need to fire up the PlayStation Store to find the app. YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month and allows up to three simultaneous streams within a household. From there, subscribers can use it to watch live channels or recorded programs, with unlimited cloud storage. 

YouTube TV is different from YouTube, the free video service with more than two billion users a month. YouTube TV doesn't offer any add-on channel packages, although it does have a handful of single-channel add-ons like Showtime, Epix, and HBO Max. Besides the PS5, it also works with Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, along with smart TVs, phones, tablets, and the web.

A popular option for streaming live TV, YouTube TV just may help the PS5 compete with the Xbox Series X, which supported the service at launch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Line of Duty series 6 release date, how to watch and how to catch up
Line of Duty series 6 release date, how to watch and how to catch up By Britta O'Boyle ·
Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works
Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works By Maggie Tillman ·