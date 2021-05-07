Roku who? YouTube TV app comes to the PlayStation 5

(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 has added a new streaming service to its channel lineup: the YouTube TV app. That's good news for those of you who use the service and are in need of a new device to watch it on, especially considering Roku recently removed YouTube TV from its store due to an ongoing feud.

Sony's latest console launched six months ago and is still hard to find, but if you happen to own one, go ahead and download the YouTube TV app now. You'll need to fire up the PlayStation Store to find the app. YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month and allows up to three simultaneous streams within a household. From there, subscribers can use it to watch live channels or recorded programs, with unlimited cloud storage.

YouTube TV is different from YouTube, the free video service with more than two billion users a month. YouTube TV doesn't offer any add-on channel packages, although it does have a handful of single-channel add-ons like Showtime, Epix, and HBO Max. Besides the PS5, it also works with Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, along with smart TVs, phones, tablets, and the web.

A popular option for streaming live TV, YouTube TV just may help the PS5 compete with the Xbox Series X, which supported the service at launch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.