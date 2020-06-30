Google-owned YouTube TV is raising its monthly subscription price from $50 to $64.99 in the US.

That's a $15 increase, which works out to 30- per cent hike. The company justified this pricing change by announcing eight new ViacomCBS channels. They're available from 30 June and include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. YouTube TV is also due to get BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic.

Google said YouTube TV's increased pricing is live for new subscribers. Existing customers will be charged on their next billing cycle. Keep in mind YouTube TV cost $35 per month when it originally launched a couple years ago. It first raised its monthly price to $40 in 2018 after adding Turner networks. Then, in 2019, pricing went to $50 per month when YouTube TV added Discovery’s networks.

In a blog post describing the decision to up the cost of its service, YouTube TV said the “new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV".

For comparison, Hulu’s Live TV plan costs $54.99, AT&T TV starts at $55 per month, and Sling TV’s full plan costs $45 per month. Check out our round-up of the best video streaming services in the US.