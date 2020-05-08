Google and ViacomCBS just announced a multi-year agreement that will see YouTube TV add another 14 channels.

The companies announced BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 will come to YouTube TV this summer. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic will join the platform at a later date. Keep in mind YouTube TV already offers CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW.

It also distributes premium services such as Showtime.

"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer, " said YouTube TV in a press release. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."

YouTube TV is over three years old with more than two million subscribers. It starts at $50 per month. It's available across a range of devices, including Fire TVs and the PS4. Plus, it recently struck a deal with WarnerMedia to bring HBO, Cinemax, and HBO Max to the platform.

It's also adding PBS and Sinclair’s Fox regional sports channels. You can read more about how the service works here.