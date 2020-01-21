Sony plans to shut down its PlayStation Vue streaming service at the end of the month, and as part of that effort, it is finally allowing live TV subscription services from other companies to launch on its PlayStation game consoles. The first third-party service to launch is YouTube TV.

YouTube TV is now available on the PlayStation 4, specifically, making it the first third-party live TV subscription service to launch on the console. Sony's PlayStation Vue service had long offered PlayStation users the ability to stream some live TV for a monthly subscription fee. In order to limit their choices and pivot them to PlayStation Vue, Sony had banned the competition, including YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

But now that PlayStation Vue is shutting down, Sony is finally opening up its platform to the pay TV industry, while Sony itself plans to remain focused on its core gaming business. You can read all about Sony's plans to shutter PlayStation Vue and how that will affect you here.

To use YouTube TV, download the app from the PlayStation Store. It's a $50-per-month service with a free trial available. We have a guide here on how the service works. It offers access to over 70 networks, no cable required. You can watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, HGTV, and more, like your local sports and news channels. It's available on a range of devices, too.

There's no word on whether more live TV streaming apps will come to PS4, but we suspect that'll be the case.

