Would it surprise you to learn YouTube is now attempting to copy Netflix?

It seems like nearly every online company is ripping off other online companies. Instagram did it to Snapchat with Stories. Heck, even YouTube is getting in on the Stories trend. Now, YouTube is going after one of Netflix's newest successes: interactive "Choose Your Own Adventure"-type content. Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You Vs Wild are examples of this style.

Bandersnatch, for instance, is set in 1984 and follows a young programmer who begins to question reality. The viewer, like a video gamer, is in charge of where the story goes. The show has been a big hit for Netflix and helped spawn an interactive version of You vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Now, YouTube wants to tackle the format and has even created a new unit to lead the charge.

More specifically, YouTube reportedly decided to scale back on original scripted shows and focus on interactive projects. These will fall under a new division for interactive programming and live specials, according to YouTube. Ben Relles, who had been overseeing unscripted programs, is spearheading the unit and reportedly still exploring ways for viewers to participate in the stories.

“We now have amazing new tools and opportunities to create and tell multilayered and interactive stories,” explained Susanne Daniels, YouTube's head of original programming, to Bloomberg. “Ben has an intuitive and experienced understanding of how the platform can enhance content, making him the perfect choice to develop this exciting new division.”

We'll keep you posted as we learn more. YouTube is supposedly going to announce its new shows next month in New York