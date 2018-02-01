YouTube's live TV app finally comes to Apple TV and Roku devices

You can now watch YouTube TV on the Apple TV.

Google officially launched its entry into the streaming of live TV, with YouTube TV, last year. It starts at $35 a month and lets you access live and recorded content from major networks typically found on cable. It is available alongside YouTube's existing content, and it works on practically every screen you can watch YouTube on, including, finally, televisions hooked up to Apple's set-top box.

Hey @AppleTV users, check the app store. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 1, 2018

Google not only brought YouTube TV to Apple TV but also Roku devices earlier today. That's right. The service is also available on Roku players and Roku TVs in the US. So, if you live in one of the 100 different US areas that YouTube TV works in, and have access to Apple TV or a Roku device or a mobile device, you will be able to access more than 40 live channels, such as CBS, Fox, NBC, and CBS.

There's also 10 different sports options, like ESPN and Fox Sports. You can subscribe to different add-on channels, too, like Showtime. Other features include unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to search for TV shows. You can learn more about YouTube TV from here.