KeepVid.com: Download any YouTube video or song to your computer

Sometimes you want to download a YouTube video but you don't want to mess around with computer or mobile apps.

No worries. Try KeepVid.com. It lets you download videos or audio files from YouTube, Facebook, DailyMotion, and several other online video and music sites. It's super easy to use and free. There's even a KeepVid extension available that enables you to download videos with just one click. Here's everything you need to know about KeepVid.com

KeepVid is a website you can use to download videos from online sites. You can see a list of supported sites from here.

Just go to KeepVid.com in your desktop web browser. Look for the search bar near the top-center of the page. Paste a YouTube video URL or any video URL from a supported website, such as Facebook or DailyMotion. You will be brought to a new page, with options to download the file in MP4 at a certain quality or in a MP3 or M4A. Most of the options, including MP4 at 720p, are completely free.

But, for instance, if you want to download a 4K video from YouTube, you'll need to download KeepVid Pro. MP3 files at 256KBps require the KeepVid Music desktop app, as well. It all depends on you and your file format/quality preferences.

KeepVid also just added a download subtitle function so that you can properly download YouTube subtitles when you grab a video.

You can also Install the KeepVid helper extension in your browser, like Chrome, Mozilla, or Safari. Once you do, go to a video page, click the KeepVid Download button below the video, and the video will download to your computer. It's a one-click process.