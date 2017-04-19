Tumblr's new video app essentially lets you watch YouTube with friends

Tumblr has a new app, and strangely, it's all about YouTube videos.

The Yahoo-owned company was apparently interested in catering to YouTube users, because it has launched Cabana, an app that allows you to watch YouTube videos with up to six friends simultaneously. The idea is that, instead of having to pass your phone or tilt your laptop toward a friend so that they can watch an online video with you, you can now watch it with friends who aren't even in the same room.

Strangely, at launch, Cabana isn’t linked to Tumblr. So, to find all your friends, you must look up their phone numbers. The app launches users into their own broadcast and sends an alert to their friends via push notifications. You can jump in and out of video chats, watch videos with friends, or just watch videos of people watching videos. The app only integrates with YouTube for now.

It'd be neat to see other services added in the future. We could see ourselves using the app to watch a Netflix show with family from across the world, but who knows if Netflix would even allow that. Also, the ability to record video chats would be neat, but then that brings up the issue of copyrights and what not. Anyway, if Cabana interests you and your friends, it is now available for free in Apple's App Store.

An Android version is due to release in a few weeks.