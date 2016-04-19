  1. Home
YouTube introduces live streaming for 360-degree videos, spatial audio

YouTube introduces live streaming for 360-degree videos, spatial audio
YouTube doesn't just want you to experience all angles of scene; it wants you to do so as the action unfolds.

Google-owned YouTube first launched support for 360-degree videos in early 2015, but now, just in time for the Coachella music festival in the US, it has announced support for 360-degree live stream videos, allowing wannabe concert-goers to experience the event not only from the comfort of their own homes but also in real time.

"After years of live streaming Coachella for fans around the world who can’t attend the festival, this year we’re bringing you the festival like never before by live streaming select artist performances in 360 degrees this weekend," Google announced. "Starting today, we’re also launching spatial audio for on-demand YouTube videos."

So, alongside this new live-streaming capability, YouTube is introducing spatial audio, which will bring sound depth and more, making it seem like you're immersed in the immersive video. The new, added-dimension is exclusive to Android devices for now. This playlist on YouTube has many examples of 360-degree videos with spatial audio.

Speaking of devices, all you need is your phone or web browser to watch 360-degree videos. And with the right 360-degree camera and bandwidth, broadcasters can stream 1440p video at 60 frames per second.

Pocket-lint has a round-up of the best equipment out there right now for this - no matter your budget.

