  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

Watch out Periscope, YouTube Connect is coming for you

|
Pocket-lint Watch out Periscope, YouTube Connect is coming for you
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- Connect app may appear at Google I/O in May

- To take on Facebook Live and Twitter's Periscope

- Allows for replays of previous broadcasts

Google is reportedly working on a live broadcasting service that will take on Twitter's Periscope. This service is called YouTube Connect.

According to sources of VentureBeat, YouTube has committed to building the Connect service not only to take on Twitter's Periscope and Facebook Live but to enhance its live offerings as a whole.

Snapchat has shot to popularity since its release and in February alone accounted for 8 billion video views. That's an area YouTube won't want to lose out on.

YouTube connect will reportedly work for iOS and Android as an app that allow users to login with a Google or YouTube account to begin streaming. That makes this another stand alone app for YouTube, joining YouTube Gaming for frag-filled fun and YouTube Capture for recording and editing footage.

Thanks to logging in, users will get a news feed of the latest clips from friends or those subscribed to on YouTube. Storage of previous broadcasts will be possible allowing for replays. But sharing with Facebook or Twitter does not appear possible, according to the source right now.

The YouTube Connect app may make an appearance at the Google I/O developer conference event which starts in May.

READ: Ever wondered what Wi-Fi looks like? These new pictures show it’s stunning

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments