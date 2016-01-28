The Chickening film remix is the craziest thing you'll see today

Video effects artist Nick DenBoer has created possibly one of the weirdest, most disturbing remixes of a famous film yet. The Chickening is his own adaptation of Stanley Kubrik's The Shining and, while stunningly, maddeningly brilliant, once seen it'll be hard to get the imagery back out of your head.

It is insane. And very, very clever.

It has had over 600,000 views on his YouTube channel so far, proving to be an instant hit on social networks. Have a look and let us know what you think.

DenBoer has worked with Conan O'Brien in the past, creating visual effects for his talkshow.

The Chickening was originally created for Fantastic Fest 2015, held in September last year in Austin, Texas. It was a huge hit and has finally found its way onto the internet for us all to enjoy.

The artist has also remixed and created a whole stack of other videos you should check out on his channel, including a controversial one featuring Jimmy Saville. However, for the sake of decency, we'll refrain from reposting it here.

Instead, we'll also post DenBoer's showreel vid, with some of the best examples of his work. It's really extraordinary stuff. Or "eggstraordinary", if we're continuing with the chicken theme.