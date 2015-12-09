Have you seen these? Watch the UK's top-trending YouTube vids for 2015
It's that time of year when companies announce their milestones or stats for the last 12 months.
Spotify did it recently, showing off which artists reigned supreme in terms of most streamed in 2015, and now YouTube is following up with its own list. The Google-owned video site has shared the top-trending videos in the UK and globally, and it includes both music and non-music videos (ranked by views).
According to YouTube, the number one trending video in the UK for 2015 was an audition video for Calum Scott on Britain's Got Talent. The second-most trending video was Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke video with James Corden, followed by the second teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
You can check out the full list below.
UK top-trending videos
- Golden boy Calum Scott hits the right note | Audition Week 1
- Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Official Teaser #2
- Crazy Plastic Ball PRANK!!
- Frozen Let it Go - In Real Life
- FIFA 16 - Play Beautiful - Official TV Commercial
- INSIDE OUT' Makeup Tutorial (Disgust,Sadness,Joy,Anger & Fear)
- Lip Sync Battle with Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon
- 6ft Man in 6ft Giant Water Balloon - 4K - The Slow Mo Guys
- Don't mess with karate kid Jesse | Audition Week 2
On the music side of things, the top-trending music videos in the UK for 2015 were Wiz Khalifa's See you Again, Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do, and Major Lazer's Lean On. Surprisingly, Adele's Hello only managed to grab the number six spot. Check out the list below to see what else made the cut.
UK top-trending music videos
- Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth
- Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake - Lean On (feat. MØ)
- Taylor Swift - Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Maroon 5 - Sugar
- Adele - Hello
- Rihanna And Kanye West And Paul McCartney
- Sia - Elastic Heart feat. Shia LaBeouf & Maddie Ziegler
- Little Mix - Black Magic
- The Weeknd - The Hills
YouTube noted that two of the top-trending videos were late night TV clips (a lip sync battle and an in-car singalong), which only highlights how trendy and popular those types of videos have become on YouTube within the last year.
Also, this year’s top music video was the second-fastest video to reach 1 billion views. Adele's Hello also took the world by storm, YouTube said. It became the fastest ever to reach 100 million views and thus landed in the above top 10.
YouTube now has over a billion users, which is almost one-third of all people on the internet, and everyday those people watch hundreds of millions of hours and generate billions of views.
Check out more lists below to see what the world watched the most in 2015.
Global top-trending videos
- Silento- Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)
- Clash of Clans: Revenge
- Crazy Plastic Ball PRANK!!
- Love Has No Labels | Diversity & Inclusion
- Lip Sync Battle with Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon
- Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke
- 6ft Man in 6ft Giant Water Balloon - 4K - The Slow Mo Guys
- Golden boy Calum Scott hits the right note | Audition Week 1
- Dover Police DashCam Confessional (Shake it Off)
- Mean Tweets - President Obama Edition
Global top-trending music videos
- Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth
- Maroon 5 - Sugar
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake - Lean On (feat. MØ)
- Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do
- Taylor Swift - Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Adele - Hello
- David Guetta - Hey Mama ft Nicki Minaj
- Sia - Elastic Heart feat. Shia LaBeouf & Maddie Ziegle
- Fifth Harmony - Worth It ft. Kid Ink
- Silentó - Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)
