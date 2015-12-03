YouTube wants to take on Netflix and Amazon by streaming movies and TV shows

YouTube is looking to expand its offering to include TV show and movies, claims the Wall Street Journal.

The US paper says that YouTube executives have met with Hollywood studios and production companies in the last few months to secure deals for new content. It's a similar idea to Netflix and Amazon Originals.

Sources "familiar with the situation" have told the WSJ that the online streaming service is considering pitches now and also negotiating licences for existing content.

The team tasked with YouTube's streaming service expansion are said to include an ex-MTV programming chief and former Netflix content executive Kelly Merryman, who each have the experience to secure shows and films for the service.

It is also believed that the content that they sign will become part of YouTube Red, the recently-launched US subscription service that currently costs $9.99 for access to as-free videos and streaming music. It is not yet available in the UK.

One mouth-watering prospect is that YouTube has the capability of streaming videos at 4K in 60 frames per second through some compatible TVs and media boxes, such as Nvidia's Shield Android TV.

Of course, Ultra HD content would need to be encoded in 4K60 to make use of the tech, but one day perhaps?