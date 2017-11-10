John Lewis Christmas adverts over the years: Including amazing 2017 #MozTheMonster commercial

Over several years, John Lewis has firmly ensconced itself as the king of the Christmas commercial, not only with extended short movies but with cover versions of songs that regularly make it to the top five of the British music charts.

Each year's effort becomes a viral sensation, spreading faster on social media than a Trump tweet, and this year's is no exception.

Moz The Monster is funny, heartwarming and even contains a bit of classic toilet humour. That also extends to an online Moz the Monster creator at johnlewismonstermaker.com. There you can make your own monster, name it and take a selfie with it to share on Facebook and Twitter. There's even a bottom burp generator. No, really.

The music in this year's advert is The Beatle's Golden Slumber covered by Elbow. It's available from numerous music download services.

You can check out #MozTheMonster below and we've also included all the great ads John Lewis has been creating since 2011.

Focusing on a boy and a snoring, trumping imaginary monster under his bed, Moz The Monster is funny and more than a little sentimental - the perfect mix for a John Lewis Christmas advert. We particularly like the soundtrack by Elbow, not least because we're also big The Beatles fans too.

Last year's effort includes a whole cast of CGI animals. We won't spoil the ending (even though you've more than likely seen it before), but we do hope that mum and dad were out afterwards with disinfectant before letting their little girl have a go.

Cleverly filmed, albeit a little loose on the abilities of telescopes, Man On The Moon was criticised a little for its bleakness. The music is Half the World Away, written and originally released by Oasis, and covered by Norwegian 19-year-old Aurora.

Fans of The Royale Family will also recognise it, the original version was the main theme tune for that show.

In 2014, the company went on an all-out tech offensive, with a number of innovative initiatives that complemented its charming Monty The Penguin advert. As well as an interactive storytelling app for iPad and Android - Monty's Christmas narrated by Dermot O'Leary - John Lewis hosted an online 360-degree panoramic tour of lead characters Sam and Monty's world, and each of the shops had a dedicated section called Monty's Den.

Like many subsequent efforts, The Bear & The Hare cost the high street chain £1 million to produce. It released a dedicated iPad and Android tablet application, soft toys, online activities - including a Make your own card service - and in-store experiences in order to make some of that back.

The song used in the advert was a cover version of Keane's Somewhere Only We Know performed by Lily Allen.

Considered by many to be the best Christmas commercial from the high street retailer, The Journey present a great, beautiful love story with a twist. The music was a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Power of Love sung by Gabrielle Aplin.

The Long Wait changed everything for John Lewis and British Christmas adverts in general. By telling a sweet and sincere story, it engaged with audiences like never before and many advertisers have since aimed to emulate it.

Few have succeeded.