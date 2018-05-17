What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?

YouTube Red is dead. Long live YouTube Premium.

A couple years ago, YouTube began offering a new service called YouTube Red. It's a paid-for subscription service that essentially allowed people to watch ad-free YouTube videos, among other things. However, in May 2018, Google dropped the brand name and re-launched the service as YouTube Premium. Here's what you need to know about YouTube Premium, including how it works.

YouTube Premium is a paid membership, available in certain countries, that gives you an ad-free, feature-rich (offline viewing), and enhanced experience across many of Google's video and music services, like YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Kids.

At it's core, YouTube Red is about removing advertisements. Since Google-owned YouTube makes a lot of its money from ads, it can't really remove them without making you pay up. It also said this goes toward helping artists make money. By allowing the viewer to pay, flitting between videos will no longer require waiting around for ads to finish. That applies to anywhere the paid-for account is signed in.

So, if you're logging in on a smart television, you'll be able to watch videos instantly, without interruptions. Also, this ad-free viewing experience extends to other YouTube-branded apps, such as YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Kids.

Another feature of YouTube Premium that adds more value to the subscription price is offline viewing on a phone or tablet, meaning downloading a movie to watch when on the train should be easy now. On top of that, you're able to play videos in the background. This is the area that may sway some people over, say, Spotify, as it means video access with the ability to use the app as a music player.

Originally, if you shelled out for YouTube Red, you'd get what was called a Google Music (later YouTube Music) subscription for free. And this worked vice versa. Google Music allowed for storage of up to 50,000 of your offline songs to be streamed, access to a 35 million song catalogue, offline listening, and everything was, of course, ad-free. However, in May 2018, the music service got yet another revamp.

The new service will begin rolling out in May to the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea next week, before coming to the UK and select other territories. The new YouTube Music is a mobile app and desktop player that gives you access to millions of songs. If you can already find it as a video on YouTube, you will be able to find it as a streamable track. But you also get access to music videos.

YouTube Music will be available to use for free, but this will have ads that will play every few songs. You also won't be able to download music for offline listening on this tier either. For ad-free music and downloads, you will need to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium. Music Premium will cost $9.99 a month - and we assume £9.99 in the UK - unless you already subscribe to Google Play Music or YouTube Premium.

That's right, YouTube Premium comes with Play Music and YouTube Music Premium included.

Lastly, another plus for the YouTube Premium subscription is new content. YouTube will provide exclusive videos for subscribers, which everyone else will not have access to. These are described as "new, original shows and movies from some of YouTube biggest creators".

Initially, the subscription service had a $9.99-per-month price tag in the US. In the UK, it was £9.99 a month.

However, because of the new bonus services, such as YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium will cost $11.99 (£11.99) a month starting May 2019. If you already subscribed to YouTube Red, you will be automatically transferred over without the price increase. You can also pay $14.99 a month for the family membership, giving up to six family members in same household access to YouTube Premium.

Visit youtube.com/red on your computer or mobile device. Sign in to the Google account you'd like to start your membership on. Click Try it free, or click Get YouTube Red. Select the payment method you wish to use or add a new payment method. Click Buy to complete the transaction.

Check out the YouTube Red (soon to be YouTube Premium) hub for more details. Google also has this blog post announcing YouTube Premium.