Here is every video in YouTube's exclusive Billion View Club (yeah, that's a thing)

Google wants you to know how well YouTube is doing, and so it has announced a bunch of interesting facts about some of the most popular YouTube videos, including which one just became the 10th video to cross 1 billion views.

It's not a funny cat complication. Or a makeup tutorial. Or a PewDiePie vlog. It's a Wiz Khalifa video. A music video, to be exact. All the most popular videos on YouTube are music videos. And they're now part an exclusive club at YouTube called the "Billion View Club". That club only had two videos as of last year.

But now, as of October 2015, eight more videos have cross the billion-view threshold. And YouTube has said many more will probably join in the coming months - as the rate at which videos are accelerating is increasing. Khalifa's See you Again is just 184 days and is the second-fasted video to hit 1 billion views (after Psy's Gangnam Style)

YouTube also announced that Enrique Iglesias' Bailando just became the second non-English video to cross 1 billion views. Other videos in the Billion View Club include Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass, Justin Bieber's Baby, Katy Perry's Roar/Dark Horse, and Taylor Swifts Blank Space/Shake it Off.

Check out all the videos below. Oh, and as a bonus video, we've included One Republic's Counting Stars. It's expected to be the next video to hit 1 billion.

