This guy plays all the bad iOS GTA clones so you don’t have to

|
Grab Street Auto 5 This guy plays all the bad iOS GTA clones so you don't have to
  • Hilarious montage of very bad games
  • See all the freakish events

Have you ever been compelled to try the mobile Grand Theft Auto clones that appear under Rockstar's official games when you search for "Grand Theft Auto" on the Apple app store? If not, you're one of the lucky ones. Not only have you saved yourself a world of pain, but we've got a video here that will give you an indication of exactly what to expect. And it's hilarious.

YouTuber Jerma985 decided to download and attempt to play a healthy collection of the GTA clones that appear under GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas on the app store. Games with names like Grab The Auto 5 attempt to emulate the open world nature of Rockstar's series but, ahem, fall short in a number of ways.

And it's not just because of the numerous glitches, ad pop-ups or downright weirdness that you should watch the video. Like Jerma985 humself, the ending to the last game in his montage made us cry with laughter too.

So sit back, enjoy the video and remember, there are some very odd games lurking at the bottom of app store pages. Try them if you dare... although, if you do, please make a video of it and send it to us. Thanks.

