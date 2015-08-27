18 YouTube stars and channels you should be watching

YouTube has more stuff to watch than funny cat videos.

Shocking! We know. In fact, there is so much to watch on Google's video-sharing site that some content creators have become international "YouTube stars". Yes, that is a thing. From PewDiePie to Zoella, these often 20-something vloggers have managed to build up millions of subscribers and billions of views...each.

People apparently love to just watch other people live their lives. But apart from YouTube stars, there are also funny and educational and interesting channels with huge followings. Epic Rap Battles of History, for instance, has nearly 13 million subscribers - and it's just about pitting historical figures against one another in rap battles.

With so much going on, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and turned off by it all. You probably don't even want to get into subscribing, or maybe you do. Whichever the case may be, Pocket-lint can help. We've managed to compile a gallery of 18 YouTube channels and YouTube stars worth watching.

These aren't ranked in order or by subscriber counts. They're just popular, relevant, or simply entertaining. If you subscribe to all of them, you will definitely begin to learn the YouTube culture, then will likely get sucked in, and before you know it, you'll be recommending channels for others to watch.

So, browse the gallery above, and let us know in the comments if you think we missed a channel worth including.