  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

Step aside, Twitch: YouTube Gaming is set to go live 26 August

|
YouTube Gaming Step aside, Twitch: YouTube Gaming is set to go live 26 August
  • YouTube Gaming first unveiled on 12 June
  • Now set to go live 26 August
  • Over 25,000 games will get landing pages
  • Also has live broadcasting system with high frame rates

Google said it planned to launch its Twitch-like YouTube Gaming service sometime this summer - and now we have an exact date: 26 August.

Google previewed a new initiative it was working in on in June called YouTube Gaming. It's a mobile app as well as a website designed to showcase YouTube's gaming content. YouTube Gaming will not only feature dedicated pages for games, but also live-streaming capabilities, among many other things.

At launch, YouTube Gaming will boast more than 25,000 pages for game titles. These pages will host livestreams, videos, gameplay footage, promotional stuff, and more. The site and mobile app will exclusively be about gaming, so when you search for "Grand", you will get results for "Grand Theft Auto V" etc.

It basically automatically pulls gaming-related videos and live streams from YouTube. Google plans to launch this service on 26 August, but it will initially only be available in the US and UK. You'll be able to access it at the following site: gaming.youtube.com. It'll also have Android and iOS apps.

The apps are scheduled to go live at 10am PT. According to Google, its new live-streaming service will support streaming of up to 60 frames per second and can auto-convert live streams into an on-demand YouTube videos.

It'll be interesting to see how YouTube Gaming does compared to Twitch. YouTube had attempted to acquire that gaming company for around $1 billion last year, but then Amazon swooped in and bought it for the same price.

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments