NASA just uploaded its first 4K 60fps space video to YouTube

NASA + 4K videos = awesome.

As if videos of outer space weren't amazing enough to watch, NASA has decided to start publishing some to YouTube captured in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second. Yeah. Gorgeous. We know.

"The view of life in space is getting a major boost with the introduction of 4K Ultra High-Definition video," NASA said on the ReelNASA channel. "This important new capability will allow researchers to acquire high resolution - high frame rate video to provide new insight into the vast array of experiments taking place".

The US Space Agency also claimed 4K technology simply allows it to capture the "most breathtaking views of planet Earth and space station activities", and so it wants the public see what's already been filmed. It's started publishing 4K–UHD videos to the ReelNASA channel and plans to post even more soon.

YouTube videos that offer 4K resolution and run at 60 frames per second first became available in March, so NASA is one of the first places to take advantage of the new capability on YouTube. The first UHD video from NASA is available below. It's a teaser but gives us a taste of what else might be in the works.

Keep in mind many computers still don't support 4K video at 60fps.

One day, though...