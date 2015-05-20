  1. Home
YouTubers get their own action figure range… no, really!

|
YouTube stars are getting their own action figure range, with early versions already hitting Toys R Us stores in the States.

That's not to say you'll be able to pitch PewDiePie up against a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle any time soon - more's the pity - but you will be able to play with some of the net's most famous Minecraft players. They are being rendered in plastic form in a figure range inspired by the game that has made them famous.

Toy manufacturer Jazwares has created the Tube Heroes series of figures and plushies, with gamers including CaptainSparklez, ExplodingTNT and SkyDoesMinecraft being available in blister packs from 22 May.

How well they do really depends on how much love subscribers have for their favourite player, but considering CaptainSparklez alone has over 8.5 million of them, that's a biggest fan base than many pop stars - and they've often been rendered in plastic too.

We're not sure if the range will make its way out of the States (other than through dedicated import shops) or if Jazwares will consider other types of gamers and UK ones at that (Ali A or Syndicate anyone?), but there's always the possibility of a series two.

READ: YouTube celebrities are a thing: Here are the top ones and tips on how to be the next PewDiePie

Maybe the maker will consider a range of tiny police figures too, so you can engage in a bit of Toy Swatting. Or, er, perhaps not.

