YouTube apps will retire on some smart TVs, Apple TV, iOS devices: Here's what to do

Are you seeing a strange warning video on your YouTube app? It might be that your device is using an older version of YouTube that's about to expire.

In March 2014, YouTube announced that it was moving from something called Data API v2 over to Data API v3. The technicalities needn't bother you, but this has been in the works over the last year.

If you use a modern device, there's no concern. You have probably seen the YouTube app updating, so you're all set.

But if your device isn't offering an updated app, then you might find that YouTube will no longer work on your older device.

Fortunately, Google has detailed who this will affect and what you have to do about it.

Yes, Apple TV is about to lose its YouTube functionality. If you're using the third-gen Apple TV then you're fine, you just need to make sure you're using the latest software.

If you use the second-gen box (launched 2010) or first-gen (2007) then there's nothing that can be done. It's down to Apple to update the software. Or maybe you need to buy a new Apple TV, it's only £59.

If your Apple device runs iOS 7 or later, then fear not, you're covered. You just need to update the app on the App Store, which probably happened automatically.

If you have an older device, then as it stands, your YouTube app will stop working. You'll still be able to use the YouTube mobile site on m.youtube.com through Safari.

The list of iOS devices affected will include: iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPod touch 1-4 gen and the original iPad.

Yes, older Google TV devices will also be affected if you're stuck on version 2. If you have version 3 or 4, then YouTube will work just fine.

This final category could contain a wide range of devices, but Google has specified that some Sony and Panasonic smart TVs and Blu-ray players will be affected. If you can't update anything, then you are stuck. If your device dates from 2012 or earlier, then you're likely to be affected.

The best advice would be to check for updates, no matter what platform you're on. With YouTube appearing on a wide range of devices, you never know what updates might have been pushed through.

However, if your connected device has a browser that supports Flash or HTML5, then you can still use YouTube in the browser.