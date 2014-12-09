  YouTube looks back at 2014's top videos (and that iPhone 6 Plus bendgate video is included)

It's that time of year again, when Google-owned YouTube looks back at the year's top videos.

The video-sharing service has assembled a top 10 list for the most trending videos in 2014, as well as a celebratory Rewind video featuring tonnes of YouTube celebrities including JennaMarbles, and another top 10 list for the most popular music videos of the year. Whoa.

That's a lot to digest right? Well, before we unveil all the goods, let's discuss one of the year's most controversial top-trending videos. Google of course made sure to highlight the video not just because it has nearly 60 million views but because it started #BendGate.

Bendgate refers to the online rumour about a potential durability issue with Apple‘s iPhone 6 Plus smartphone. Many gadget reviewers and tech bloggers, including the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy, picked up the rumour and widely debated its legitimacy.

Unbox Therapy even uploaded a video supposedly proving that the iPhone 6 Plus bended under slight physical pressure. In less than 24 hours, the video reached more than 7.4 million views. It now has the No. 6 spot on YouTube's top-trending list for 2014.

And we're sure Google - which makes the Android mobile operating system - doesn't mind a bit.

Moving along...

Here are the other videos included in YouTube's top-trending list. The video-sharing service said it crafted this list based on views, shares, comments, likes, and other factor. Collectively, the following videos have hundreds of millions of views.

1. Mutant Giant Spider Dog (SA Wardega) by SA Wardega

2. Nike Football: Winner Stays featuring Ronaldo & more by Nike Football

3. First Kiss by Tatia PIlieva

4. The Voice IT | Serie 2 | Blind 2 | Suor Cristina Scuccia by TheVoiceOf Italy

5. iPhone 6 Plus Bend Test by Unbox Therapy

6. Bars & Melody - Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act by Britain's Got Talent

7. Budweiser Super Bowl XLVIII Commercial - "Puppy Love" by Budweiser

8. Devil Baby Attack by DevilsDueNYC

9. Goku vs Superman. Epic Rap Battles of History Season 3 by ERB

10. 10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman by Street HarassmentVideo

YouTube claimed these music videos were the most popular in 2014. They were collectively played billions of times from channels with more than 55 million subscribers. That's not surprising considering the list includes songs from stars such as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

1. Katy Perry - Dark Horse (Official) featuring Juicy J

2. Enrique Iglesias - Bailando featuring Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona

3. Shakira - Can't Remember to Forget You featuring Rihanna

4. Shakira - La La La (Brazil 2014) featuring Carlinhos Brown

5. Jason Derulo - "Wiggle" feat. Snoop Dogg (Official HD Music Video)

6. Iggy Azalea - Fancy (Explicit) featuring Charli XCX

7. Sia - Chandelier (Official Video)

8. Taylor Swift - Shake It Off

9. Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass

10. Nicki Minaj - Anaconda

And finally, here is YouTube's annual Rewind video. It's described as a "giant, global mashup looking back at the best of 2014," with creators from Japan, Germany, Israel, Mexico, France, and elsewhere. It actually features roughly 100 YouTube celebrities. Which ones can you spot?