  Man turns kitchen microwave into lethal weapon, survives

A new YouTube video has shown the world that everyone has access to a lethal weapon in their kitchen. Oh, and it can also warm up your leftovers quite nicely.

There are some things in life that definitely need a warning label, and this is one of them: Don't try this at home or else you could die. That said, a young Russian man, who is known by his YouTube handle Kreosan, has recently published a video of him dissecting a microwave and turning it into a stick-mounted weapon, with a soup can attached at the end. The can seems to act as a directional antenna, because he uses it with the disfigured appliance to blow up a stereo.

According to the video description, "All actions are performed by professionals". That means the average viewer, aka you, should take caution before deciding to use a microwave's magnetron as a cannon, or at least that's what Kreosan has dubbed his weapon. You could also describe the Microwave Cannon as a source of power, or something like that, because, as seen in the video, Kreosan uses the contraption like a wand to light several bulbs attached to a board.

Check out the video above to see everything for yourself. No safety goggles are required to watch. Don't worry...Kreosan survives his potentially lethal experiment in the end.