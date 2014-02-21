Google brings back centre-aligned YouTube design, puts emphasis on playlists

Google-owned YouTube has taken the wraps off its new design, to keep up with the changing viewing habits of its users. The redesign aims to make it easier for users to find videos, with an emphasis on playlists, the company said.

The new design brings back the centre alignment that has long been requested by users. The middle of the homepage enables you to discover new content from channels and popular videos. Additionally, you can view the channels that you've subscribed to for a personally curated list by clicking the "My Subscriptions" tab at the top.

The design has become more consistent, with a sidebar to the right that gives you quick access to your channel, subscriptions, history, and watch later feed.

Playlists have also taken centre stage in the new redesign, as Google wants to push more videos on you through auto-playing functionality. There's a guide to the left of every page that will show the playlists you've created, along with playlists you're subscribed to. This could be especially useful for creating playlists of albums, and going back and streaming them later, as long as you don't mind advertisements between music.

The playlist emphasis is an interesting step, given the rumoured YouTube music service.

Google says the new design has begun to roll out to its users. You should see it in the coming days.