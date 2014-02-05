  YouTube names new CEO with huge ad background

Google-owned YouTube has announced a new CEO, and that could mean it will soon be making more money off you.

Susan Wojcicki, a longtime employee and now former SVP of ads and commerce, will move to the executive position. Given her advertising background, more monetisation for the video network could be in place. The move was first reported by The Information and Recode on Monday.

Wojcicki, who was the 16th employee at Google, is replacing departing Salar Kamangar, who ran the video service from 2010. Kamangar is said to be moving to a position where he will create early-stage projects within Google.

"Salar and the whole YouTube team have built something amazing," Google CEO Larry Page said in a prepared statement. "YouTube is a billion-person global community curating videos for every possibility. Anyone uploading their creative content can reach the whole world and even make money.

"Like Salar, Susan has a healthy disregard for the impossible and is excited about improving YouTube in ways that people will love."

The move to put an advertising boss at the helm of YouTube follows several reports across the web that it is becoming more difficult for content partners to make a profit on YouTube.

Internet entertainer Olga Kay "shares a growing list of worries with other creators", according to The New York Times.

These include: "The precipitously dropping prices that advertisers are willing to pay, the huge increases in uploaded content that has made it harder for viewers to find their work, and the escalating costs of producing higher-quality content," the paper reported over the weekend.

Olga Kay has over one million subscribers and says she earned $100,000 to $130,000 in each of the last three years.

Putting Wojcicki at the top could be YouTube's way of fixing partner and advertisers' worries, though YouTube hasn't indicated there is a problem.