  YouTube Nation daily show by DreamWorks Animation and YouTube launches in Ultra HD to help you find great videos

DreamWorks Animation has produced YouTube Nation, a Verizon-sponsored web series for YouTube that's also managed and marketed by YouTube.

YouTube Nation is a daily series aimed to help you discover the greatest videos, content creators and channels on YouTube, and it kicks off today at 6pm PST.

"We come to YouTube to laugh, to learn, and to be inspired, to discover what's new and to dive deeper into what we already know we love," YouTube said in a press release. "People are making and sharing so many amazing things each day it blows our minds. YouTube Nation is about sharing that feeling with all of you."

DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and YouTube content head Robert Kyncl are both backing the series, which will be filmed in Ultra HD, naturally, and published on YouTube's Spotlight channel. The channel has more than 19 million subscribers.

READ: YouTube to stream in 4K after demo at CES next week

Jacob Soboroff, formerly of HuffPost Live, will host YouTube Nation, while Steve Woolf and Zadi Diaz, who previously produced the web series Epic Fu, will serve as executive producers.

Check out YouTube Nation's debut episode here, and let us know what you think about it in the comments.