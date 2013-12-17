  YouTube app finally lands for Roku 3 with HD streaming

You can now watch YouTube videos in high definition using Roku 3.

YouTube has just introduced the YouTube app for Roku 3, though it's only available to users in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada, and US. A few of the app's features include HD streaming, the ability to control the YouTube app on Roku via your device, and easy access to your subscribed channels.

Roku manufactures digital media players that allow users to watch internet-streamed video or audio through their televisions. The receivers include both subscription-based services and free-of-charge services. Roku 3, the latest version of Roku, debuted in March, bringing speed improvements, Wi-Fi Direct remote, and a headphone jack for private listening.

Being one of the most popular sources for online video, it makes since that a YouTube app would land for Roku's internet-streaming media player. The addition not only pipes more viewers over to YouTube but also bolsters Roku 3. After all, the device's rivals - such as Apple TV - have long had access to YouTube.

The new YouTube app should land at some point today, making Roku 3 more relevant and enticing than ever before. We've contacted the company to see if availability might expand to other countries, but there's been no word as yet.