YouTube admits Google+ comments are riddled with spam

Google+ comments on YouTube have a bit of a spam problem at the moment, or at last that's what YouTube has admitted.

As with any major change on a website or online service, users love to complain. And many certainly did when YouTube adopted Google+'s comment system, but now it appears their worries were not without foundation.

YouTube has acknowledged that its new comments experience, which launched just two weeks ago, has garnered much feedback from creators. But it's not good feedback, with creators noticing an unfavourable increase in comment spam.

YouTube wrote in a blog post on Tuesday: "While the new system dealt with many spam issues that had plagued YouTube comments in the past, it also introduced new opportunities for abuse and shortly after the launch we saw some users taking advantage of them." 

YouTube did more than admit to the issue in its blog post, it also outlined a plan of attack. To decrease spam comments in future, YouTube has issued a service-wide update that will recognise bad links and impersonation attempts, improv ASCII art detection and change how long comments are displayed.

READ: Google+ to fix YouTube's messy comment system

YouTube also promised to issue more updates in the future for managing comments and videos better, as well as improving comment ranking and moderation of old-style comments. In fact, bulk moderation tools are a "longstanding creator request", and YouTube will apparently deliver those tools soon.

"We know the spam issues made it hard to use the new system at first, and we’re excited to see more of you getting involved as we’ve fixed issues," YouTube added. "Thanks for sticking with us."

