YouTube Capture for iOS adds more editing features for your Miley Cyrus covers

Google's commitment in December 2012 to its iOS apps is becoming more evident. The company rolled out a solid update to the YouTube Capture for iOS app on Wednesday with new features that may leave some Android users envious. You can now log-in to all of Google's iOS apps through one single sign-on, creating a Google ecosystem within Apple's.

YouTube Capture, version 2.0 thanks to the update, now features pause and resume recording functionality, ability to stitch together multiple clips into a seamless video, rearrange or trim individual clips, what Google calls major bug fixes and stability improvements, and iOS 7 compatibility improvements. Oh, and a new icon, too!

Additionally, in an interesting move, the facility to add a soundtrack to your videos has been added. It's not just sticking to a collection of bland music from YouTube either. You can tap into your own iTunes music collection - but be careful of YouTube's strict copyright watch when uploading tracks from Miley Cyrus while recording your cover song.

YouTube Capture was released to iOS in December 2012, alongside an Android version. It brings a quick way for users to capture video and upload it straight to the video-sharing network - now with added editing capabilities. With the updated iOS features, the company didn't provide a timeline of release for Android users.