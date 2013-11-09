  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. YouTube TV news

YouTube co-founder not a fan of Google+ comments on YouTube

YouTube's comments have just been taken over by Google+, and many people saw the upgrade as a much-needed overhaul to what was largely considered one of the worst comment systems in the world. But not everyone appreciates the change, including YouTube's own co-founder.

YouTube's new comment system makes it so posts at the top of comment lists will be more interesting to you. The comments will also be relevant, because they'll either be from the video’s creator, popular personalities, engaged discussions about the video, or people in your Google+ Circles.

Jawed Karim, one of YouTube's co-founders notably uploaded the first YouTube video roughly eight years ago. He logged in again recently on that very same account to post the following comment about Google+ comments on YouTube: "(sic) why the fuck do i need a google+ account to comment on a video?"

It's unclear whether Karim's YouTube account was hacked, especially because he hasn't been visibly active on the channel since he uploaded the first YouTube video, but it's obvious that whoever made the comment is frustrated by the recent comment-system overhaul. Specifically, he doesn't like having to make a Google+ account to comment on YouTube.

READ: YouTube's overhauled Google+ comment system now rolling out

Google+ is known as a ghost-town social network. The best way for Google to make Google+ appear more active is by tapping into YouTube's vast user base - and by making YouTube comments powered by Google+. This forces people to create Google+ accounta just to comment on YouTube, and then their comments will subsquently appear on Google+ as active engagement. Two birds, one stone.

But there's no point in whining too much about the comment-system change. Google is rolling out YouTube's new comments at this very moment, and it definitely isn't stopping for Karim. So, what are you waiting for? Join the Google+ ghost town!

Also, for anyone interested, the first YouTube video ever is below. Watch it and enjoy. Oh, nostalgia.

