  YouTube's overhauled Google+ comment system now rolling out

Google wants Google+ integrated across all of its services.

Arguably the company's most popular product, YouTube will this week start to get an overhauled comment system based around Google+. YouTube first announced the move in September, and after several weeks of limited testing it will now begin rolling out slowly to users worldwide.

Why? Many have dubbed Google+ a ghost-town social network, and the best way for Google to make Google+ appear like a more active social network is to tap into YouTube's vast active user base. By making YouTube comments powered by Google+, Google is essentially killing two birds with one stone.

YouTube comments can get hasty, that's no secret, so in turn Google is hoping a Google+ commenting system will help encourage smart situations given full-social profiles are involved. "This way, YouTube comments will become conversations that matter to you," the video company wrote on its blog.

To be able to comment, users will have link their Google+ profile to their YouTube account. Many YouTube users have already done this when Google made it an option in 2012. YouTube gives control of how you're seen publicly on YouTube, whether that’s keeping your current YouTube channel name, using your own name, or creating a new one. Nonetheless, your Google+ profile will still be involved in the process.

"You’ll see posts at the top of the list from the video’s creator, popular personalities, engaged discussions about the video, and people in your Google+ Circles," according to Google. "You can still see the most recent comments by switching from Top Comments to Newest First."

Additionally, using Google+'s Circles functionality you can control who sees your comments across videos. "You can choose to start a conversation so that it is seen by everyone, only people in your Circles, or just your bestie. Like Gmail, replies are threaded so you can easily follow conversations."

For video owners, comments have become easier to manage under their videos. You’ll have new tools to review comments before they’re posted, block certain words or save time by auto-approving comments from certain fans.

If you see more of Google+ on YouTube starting this week - no reason to be surprised.