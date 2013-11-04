  And the winners are: Highlights of first YouTube Music Awards revealed

The first YouTube Music Awards were live-streamed on 3 November in New York, and the award winners and event highlights have now all been revealed.

Actor Jason Schwartzman hosted Sunday's awards show, which featured live performances by Arcade Fire, Avicii, CDZA, Earl Sweatshirt, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Lindsey Stirling, M.I.A., Tyler, The Creator and Walk off the Earth.

Despite the big names, the awards only reached approximately 250,000 simultaneous viewers, according to TIME. That's not many viewers, especially when compared to 10.1 million viewers for the MTV VMAs in August and 1.9 million unique viewers for the annually live-streamed Coachella music festival.

Still, fans voted in droves from 21 October through the start of the Awards by sharing official YTMA nomination videos across Google+, Twitter and Facebook. The results were tallied across six categories, and the winners were:

Video of the Year: Girls' Generation, "I Got A Boy"

- Recognises this year’s biggest videos

Girls' Generation, "I Got A Boy" - Recognises this year’s biggest videos Artist of the Year: Eminem

- Honors the biggest acts of the last year on YouTube

Eminem - Honors the biggest acts of the last year on YouTube Response of the Year: Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix, "Radioactive"

- Recognises the best fan remixes

Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix, "Radioactive" - Recognises the best fan remixes YouTube Phenomenon: Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

- Recognises the YouTube videos that inspired the biggest number of fan responses.

Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble" - Recognises the YouTube videos that inspired the biggest number of fan responses. YouTube Breakthrough : Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

- Recognises the biggest breakout acts on YouTube

: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis - Recognises the biggest breakout acts on YouTube Innovation of the Year: DeStorm, "See Me Standing"

- Recognises unique concepts and creators in music videos on YouTube in 2013

If you missed the live-stream but still want to catch all the highlights, YouTube has created a YTMA Highlights playlist. Yes, YTMA stands for YouTube Music Awards. We've inserted Eminem's "Rap God" performance from the awards show below.