YouTube once again rumoured to roll out music streaming service by year's end

Google-owned YouTube is set to take on Spotify with its own music streaming solution, according to Billboard. The video network's new endeavour will have a focus on mobile, with both free and paid tiers offered to users similar to other streaming services.

A similar amount of tracks currently available through Google Play Music All Access will reportedly be available through YouTube's new service. Google is currently working with record labels to put streaming deals in place, following Apple's recent rollout of iTunes Radio. Google wants to have the product out by the end of the year.

Billboard's report echoes what we've heard in the past from Fortune. A free tier is said to be being made available to give users unlimited access, with ads of course. The free route will be the primary form Google wants to sell its service to boost its advertising network. The paid tier is said to cost close to Spotify and offer users unlimited skips, listens, and no advertisements.

Given how many people already use YouTube for music, it might make sense for Google to roll the music aspect into one, full-blown feature. Many record labels and YouTube already have agreements to offer ads on music videos - this could be taking it one step farther.

YouTube hasn't provided word on the rumours, simply telling Billboard: "We’re always working on new and better ways for people to enjoy YouTube content across all screens, and on giving partners more opportunities to reach their fans. However, we have nothing to announce at this time."