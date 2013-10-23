YouTube for Android code hints background audio to come
Listen up audio junkies and those who use YouTube to stream all of your music: the YouTube for Android app may soon be gaining much need functionality.
An APK teardown of YouTube for Android software reveals Google is set to incorporate background audio into the app. This feature will allow users to start a video, exit the YouTube app, and switch to another app without the music stopping. Furthermore, the feature is believed to work with a device's screen turned off.
The feature isn't immediately available in the latest YouTube version, but Android Police was able to perform a bit of code manipulating to get the UI to appear. "Continuing playing audio when the app is running in the background or the screen is switched off," the software notes. Google has yet to confirm the feature is coming, but it's looking likely.
YouTube has become one of the go-to ways for users to stream audio while on the go, for free with the inclusions of advertisements every so often. Background audio streaming has been one of the most requested features for the YouTube app for quite sometime, so it would be quite a milestone.
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
Comments