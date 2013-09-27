  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. YouTube TV news

Nick Jr spoofs Game of Thrones in Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom pre-school trailer (video)

|
  Nick Jr spoofs Game of Thrones in Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom pre-school trailer (video)

Nick Jr, the channel for pre-school children and toddlers from Nickelodeon, is trailing a new series of its popular cartoon series Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom using the music and style of Game of Thrones.

The opening sequence of the mature HBO series is translated into the setting of the kids' show, which features a fairy called Holly and an elf called Ben. Clearly the Nick Jr promo team are big fans and realise that parents sit with their children watching the channel too.

So, if you're hankering for a hit of Game of Thrones before season four, have a watch of the trailer. It makes us want to see the new series of Ben & Holly too, which starts on the channel in the UK in October. But then, we probably would have anyway.

Now all we need is a jelly flood the other side of The Wall (ask any parent of a young child to explain that one).

Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom is a show from the same maker of Peppa Pig and uses many of the same voice actors. You can also get Ben & Holly apps for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, including former Pocket-lint App of the Day Big Star Fun and Magic School. Both are available on iTunes for £2.99 each.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch UK TV online
  2. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  3. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  4. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  5. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  1. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  2. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  3. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  4. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  5. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
Comments