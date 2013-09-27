  Nick Jr spoofs Game of Thrones in Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom pre-school trailer (video)

Nick Jr, the channel for pre-school children and toddlers from Nickelodeon, is trailing a new series of its popular cartoon series Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom using the music and style of Game of Thrones.

The opening sequence of the mature HBO series is translated into the setting of the kids' show, which features a fairy called Holly and an elf called Ben. Clearly the Nick Jr promo team are big fans and realise that parents sit with their children watching the channel too.

So, if you're hankering for a hit of Game of Thrones before season four, have a watch of the trailer. It makes us want to see the new series of Ben & Holly too, which starts on the channel in the UK in October. But then, we probably would have anyway.

Now all we need is a jelly flood the other side of The Wall (ask any parent of a young child to explain that one).

Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom is a show from the same maker of Peppa Pig and uses many of the same voice actors. You can also get Ben & Holly apps for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, including former Pocket-lint App of the Day Big Star Fun and Magic School. Both are available on iTunes for £2.99 each.