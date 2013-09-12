  If you watch anything today watch award nominated Noah, a short film shot entirely on a computer screen

Noah is an original short film, directed by Walter Woodman and Patrick Cederberg, that's been picked at the Toronto International Film Festival. It tells a modern tale of love and loss, all from behind a computer screen.

Not only is this an adept way of telling a modern love story but it's also engaging on a personal level. We defy you to watch it and not connect on some level with a part of it - be it your browsing habits or your love life, it has something for everyone.

Granted it's focused more on the younger user but it's a totally original study of behaviour and romance in the modern technological age.