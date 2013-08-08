MixBit: The new iPhone video app from YouTube founders takes on Vine and Instagram

The creators of YouTube, Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, have launched a new video app called MixBit, that lets you record, edit and publish videos as short as one second or as long as an hour from your phone.

Trying to re-invent YouTube after they flogged it to Google back in 2006, the new iPhone app will try to take on a growing number of apps that want you to record your life as easily as possible.

Following hot on the footsteps of Vine and Instagram video, the MixBit app will focus around the idea of being able to record just 16-second clips at a time, but then allow you to stitch together multiple clips to make longer videos.

"We have always been passionate about video. We started YouTube to make it easy for everyone to share videos. Now we want to help people make great videos," say Hurley and Chen.

"We are a community of creators. We believe everyone has something interesting to say. We give people fun, intuitive tools to help them tell stories together. We think video should be a living, breathing entity and that creativity is a collaborative process. More than simply capturing brief moments in time, we help people bring stories to life."

MixBit also hopes to stand out from the crowd by letting you record stuff onscreen on your phone.

"You can also create videos without needing to shoot original content," reads the sales blurb on iTunes.

Users will be able to record what's on their screen by touching the screen anywhere and hold to record. Videos are taken in multiple clips, or “bits,” as long as 16 seconds each. A video can include as many as 256 clips.

Clips are stored as independent elements but play as one seamless video.

Users will then be able to edit the videos on their phone by dragging and dropping the clips to rearrange them.

They can then save and publish their efforts to MixBit.com and view, collect and mix other videos that have been uploaded by the community.

A quick play in the Pocket-lint office and it all seems very straightforward with editing as easy as described above.